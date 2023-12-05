Origin Review: Ava DuVernay's Audacious Adaptation Loses The Thread

Rather than directly adapting Wilkerson's best-selling 2020 tome "Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents," DuVernay goes a more oblique and expansive route in her transposition from page to screen. "Origin" refers not only to the root of discontent but to the book itself as it tracks Wilkerson's thesis from genesis to germination. That story encompasses the journey of researching and publishing such a comprehensive text. But it also takes time to portray Wilkerson just existing as a wife, daughter, and devoted family member irrespective of her work.

It's not hard to see DuVernay finding this entry point given the shared creative kinship with her subject. Some of the film's best scenes involve turning behind the scenes with whiteboards and endless staring at a laptop screen into high-stakes cinema. But that ability to manage the human dimension of "Origin" largely stops at the source. The narrative elements that DuVernay brings to bear do more to hinder than help the processing of Wilkerson's ideas.

At least on paper, the film's riskiest moments are scenes involving Wilkerson's family with no direct bearing on her writing. They prove to be the best parts of "Origin" because DuVernay can make them more casual and comfortable. Their highlight is Wilkerson's cousin Marion (Niecy Nash-Betts), who provides both necessary comic relief and a convenient reason for the author to translate her thinking into layman's terms.

The strategy falls flat when dramatizing historical incidents of people squirming with the heavy thumb of the caste system. Each major social structure Wilkerson examines gets a corresponding narrative to depict how institutional forces impact individual lives. Despite featuring strong actors like Jasmine Cephas Jones and Finn Wittrock to bring these capsule stories to life, these episodic bits feel made for a museum. These people are seen far more than they are heard because DuVernay leaves Ellis-Taylor to narrate them. Having Wilkerson's nuanced examination play over them only serves to underscore how flimsy the recreations are.