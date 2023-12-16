The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Smokey And The Bandit

It's tough competition, but one could easily argue that Field has had the most successful post-"Smokey" career of any of her castmates. After "Smoke and the Bandit II" (her last appearance in the series), she went on to star in beloved classics like "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Forrest Gump." In the 2000s, she returned to TV for a recurring role in "E.R.," followed by an even bigger role in the ABC series "Brothers & Sisters."

Younger viewers probably know her best from her recent role as Aunt May in "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies, or her role as Dr. Greta Mantleray in the 2018 Netflix miniseries "Maniac." Field has also made her mark in theater in recent years: In 2017 she starred in the revival of "The Glass Menagerie," and in 2019 she starred in the revival of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons."

Off stage, Field has done a lot of work to raise awareness for osteoporosis, after she herself was diagnosed with it in 2005. "I realized that there has, in the past, been this attitude of patting women over the head and saying: 'Aw honey, this is part of the aging process,'" she said in a 2006 interview. "But you know what? It's not part of the aging process. It does not need to happen. And women have to know that there are medications now that really, really work."