The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Mork & Mindy

After her successful starring run on "Mork & Mindy," Pam Dawber continued to work in the entertainment industry, although she never attained the same widespread notoriety as her co-star Robin Williams. Throughout the 1980s and late 1990s, Dawber appeared in various television movies and shows, including "Quiet Victory: The Charlie Wedemeyer Story," "The Twilight Zone," and two seasons of "My Sister Sam." She also lent her voice to animated projects such as "The Bears Who Saved Christmas," "Aaahh!!! Real Monsters," and "101 Dalmations: The Series."

In 1999, Dawber took a hiatus from performing and did not return to the screen until 2014. She briefly appeared in an episode of the short-lived comedy series "The Crazy Ones," reuniting with Williams as his love interest. More recently, Dawber played a journalist in "NCIS" alongside her husband Mark Harmon.

Beyond her acting career, Dawber is an advocate for gun control who has testified in front of Congress. Her advocacy was inspired by the tragic murder of her "My Sister Sam" co-star Rebecca Schaeffer (via Woman's World). Dawber is also a National Spokesperson for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (via Village for Vets).