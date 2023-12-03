Gary Burghoff Wrote A Radar-Centric M*A*S*H Episode We'll Sadly Never Get To See

Over its 11-season run, "M*A*S*H" earned a reputation for pushing the boundaries of the sitcom format. Amazingly, mainstream audiences generally rolled with this conceptual adventurousness. Indeed, one of the series' most famously experimental episodes, "The Interview" (shot in black-and-white from the perspective of a newsreel crew as they pepper the unit's doctors, nurses, and officers with questions about their experiences in the ongoing Korean War), is both a critical and fan favorite. As long as the writers stayed true to the characters, viewers were down for just about anything.

This boldness inspired the show's actors to get in on the fun and conjure up unconventional stories that dug deep into their characters' psyches. Cast members Alan Alda, Mike Farrell, Mary Kay Place, and McLean Stevenson all wrote episodes, many of which were excellent (Alda proved especially gifted at writing and directing, leading to a successful filmmaking career in the 1980s).

But not everyone got their scripts into production and on the air. Gary Burghoff, who played the 4077th's boyish company clerk Corporal "Radar" O'Reilly, had a fascinatingly fanciful idea for an episode that impressed series creator Larry Gelbart. He was hopeful his script would go before cameras, but, sadly, that day never came. Even worse, it seems likely that the writers nicked his idea for an episode shot after Burghoff departed the series. It's a shame because Burghoff's premise sounded much more promising.