The Only Major Actors Still Alive From A Clockwork Orange

Based on the novel by Anthony Burgess, Stanley Kubrick's 1971 film "A Clockwork Orange" is set in the not-too-distant future when roving British teenage gangs have mutated into bizarre, ultra-violent, morals-free hedonists who commit crimes to their hearts' content. The protagonist is Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) a 15-year-old punk who drinks drug-laced milk before taking to the street with his gang of droogs to savagely and gleefully beat and assault anyone who passes into their field of vision. Alex is eventually arrested and put into prison where the government subjects him to bizarre new rehabilitation techniques in an attempt to turn his mind away from violence.

Throughout, Alex is depicted as clearly beyond redemption. He has no compassion and will never have compassion. When he reads about Jesus Christ being crucified, he imagines himself to be the Roman soldier whipping him. The government's brainwashing techniques only instill in him a forced Pavlovian response to violence; rather than choosing to be good and compassionate, he becomes physically nauseated at the thought of harming others. He still wants to hurt people, but his gut prevents him. For the government, that's good enough. The film ends when the government uses Alex as a mouthpiece by giving him his dark, violent impulses back.

Kubrick argues that society doesn't know what to do with outwardly evil people. Instead of confronting obvious, harmful evil, we tend to — in a very cowardly, squirrely way — weaponize it for political or financial gain. One can see how violence persists and politicians who spew violent rhetoric are allowed to persist. "A Clockwork Orange" remains timely.

Only a few of the cast members of "A Clockwork Orange" are still with us today. Let us catch up with them.