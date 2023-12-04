Watto's Actor Stole Top-Secret Star Wars Info From The Phantom Menace Set

Watto had an awful lot of fascinating things in his Mos Espa shop, so there would have been a ton of props to grab if you were so inclined. Who would have noticed a little doodad here or there? (The crew, that's who.) Of course, that wasn't what Andrew Secombe took. It certainly wasn't a costume, as Watto is CGI. As it turns out, this item contained way more spoilers than a piece of clothing or a prop. It was the script. Secombe was asked in the interview about the secretive working environment. He said:

"All the scripts were numbered and you were supposed to give them back after shooting (I didn't, but don't tell George [Lucas]!). "You have to remember that this was made in the days before the ubiquitous smartphone, so nobody, except the official photographer had a camera in their pocket. The working environment was pretty relaxed — George doesn't shout or get rattled and that filters down. It was one of the most peaceful shoots I've ever been on."

What he says about George Lucas is lovely and I'm very glad to hear it, but you walked out with the script? Most impressive. Not that it matters in terms of "Phantom Menace" secrecy in 2023, but that's a pretty big one. It certainly would have been easier back then. Perhaps some of you don't remember a time before camera phones, but oh, it was a peaceful time, to use one of Secombe's words.

All the "Star Wars" films and TV series are currently streaming on Disney+.