Silent Night Star Joel Kinnaman On Emotional Preparation And Working With John Woo [Exclusive Interview]

For some actors, the idea of playing a dialogue-less role feels inherently like a downgrade. That mentality is likely a persistent holdover from the world of live theatre, where being silent can often mean you're not perceived by the audience. In the world of cinema, however, a picture can literally be worth a thousand words, and body language worth ten times that. So while having no dialogue in a film may seem like a breezy acting gig on the surface, it's often just as much of a challenge as having a monologue.

That's what actor Joel Kinnaman realized when he was approached to play the lead in John Woo's new action opus, "Silent Night." Although his character of Brian Godlock suffers an injury to his throat, robbing him of the power of speech, Kinnaman appears in virtually every scene of the film, and has the biggest job of carrying the audience through Brian's vigilante quest to take out all the street gang members he can as retribution for the murder of his young son. As if that weren't enough, he's the first English-speaking lead since Ben Affleck to work with the master action director Woo, and is thus charged with making the filmmaker's return to Hollywood feel special.

When I spoke to Kinnaman recently on the eve of the film's release, the actor seemed very cognizant of not just all these responsibilities, but the wonderful opportunities they offered him as well. During our brief chat, Kinnaman talked about calibrating his dialogue-free performance for a complex character, seeing Woo execute his unique style up close, and what drew him to the project in the first place.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.