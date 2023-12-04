Playing A Pilot In The First Star Wars Was A Sweaty, Explosive Job

First off, Hootkins' death scene in the explosion wasn't when the heat started. It was really warm the day they shot. In fact, he said it was 106-degrees Fahrenheit at Wimbledon, and even hotter where they did the scenes. He said, "The only concession made to the heat was the change of the Rebel pilot helmet visors from clear to yellow, to help hide makeup streaming down the actors' faces." As a former makeup artist, I have to say that's a great idea in theory, but it really only covered their eyes. Hootkins was already dealing with that when he found out about his character's name. He explained:

"I saw the word 'Porkins: I thought because I'm a heavy guy, what's this word Porkins? I saw all the amazing creature effects they were doing and I thought wait a minute, if they are giving me a name like Porkins, is somebody going to come over and stick ears and a snout on my face?"

In fact, Hootkins had to follow George Lucas around to get an answer about whether or not he was playing a human, though he did say it didn't matter to him in the end. He just wanted to know, which is understandable. The crew members were sweating, but at least they were wearing t-shirts. All the Rebel pilots had to be in that pilot jumpsuit costume, which didn't even fit correctly and needed to be split down the back. Add in the fact that this was a tiny space, which he referred to as "half an airplane," and once you got in, you couldn't get out unless you dropped down through the bottom. Oh, and to add to all this heat, there were also going to be pyrotechnics.