A Dynamite Debacle Slowed Down Filming For Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Bloom explained, " ... at 11:30, we say, 'Here comes the sun!' So I said, 'Roll the cameras.' 'Rolling!' 'Action!' And I finally said, 'Explosion!' And ... nothing." No explosion had taken place. Tomkins said he was staring at the spot where it was supposed to happen, but all was silent. Everyone was getting annoyed. "I knew we had to get this little bit of sun, so I started to run," Tomkins said. "But the air up there is quite thin. I had only been going up the hill two or three minutes when they came on the radio again, 'Have you got there yet?' But I'm completely breathless and I can't actually speak." The sun moved and they didn't get the shot. However, when they finally got the effects tech on the radio, he merely said, "Ready!"

Yup! He had no idea the call had been made, and he was all ready to go! Tomkins said that the effects person had accidentally knocked the battery container off of his radio and hadn't heard the call. He had no idea why they'd missed the sunlight window. It caused some rather colorful language over the radio when they finally did connect. Still, despite that and some minor frostbite on some of the extras, they managed to get the shot in the end.

