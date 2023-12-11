The Actor That Almost Replaced Leonard Nimoy Returned To Star Trek 40 Years Later

The three-season NBC run of "Star Trek" in the late 1960s (aka "The Original Series") was not a smooth ride for anyone at any level of production. Each hour-long episode cost, in 2023 dollars, over $1 million to produce (with the classic "The City on the Edge of Forever" being particularly pricey), which, given the series' Nielsen ratings struggles, was a huge problem for the network (which pulled the plug on the show in 1969 much to its rabid fans' consternation). Also tricky, the stars' salaries. William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy played chicken with NBC in pay negotiations, basically daring the execs to fire them.

And at one point, the network decided they'd had enough of Nimoy's hardball act; rather than bring back the hugely popular (with fans at least) Mr. Spock, they opted to write the character out of the show and bring in a brand new Vulcan.

This was nearly a disaster for everyone involved, save for actor Lawrence Montaigne, who entered negotiations to play the new pointy-eared character. Obviously, NBC ultimately stuck with Nimoy, but Montaigne was not done with "Star Trek." Indeed, he'd remain a small part of its intergalactic tapestry for 40 years. Here's how it all went down.