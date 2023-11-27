Tom Hiddleston's Most Important Work On Loki Season 2 Happened Before Filming Began
The following article contains spoilers for "Loki" season 2.
That's it. "Loki" season 2 is over, and it appears that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has taken over as the God of Time. Yes, yes, I know. It's the God of Stories, but he's sitting there in his throne, holding all the strands of time in his hands, keeping the multiverse from collapsing, so it's time to me. It also looks like he's taken over for He Who Remains/Kang (Jonathan Majors), which may allow the Marvel Cinematic Universe to move away from the character in response to Majors' legal issues. Oh, and let's not forget that Kang was beaten by ants in "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," so how much of a threat could this guy really be, anyway?
As for Hiddleston, he might feel he's done playing the God of Mischief for good — although, depending on what Marvel Studios decides to do when it comes to the MCU's multiverse narrative, he may have to return. The multi-hyphenate has demonstrated such a passion for this role, and if things start to look like they're going sideways for the MCU, I wouldn't be surprised if he came back. Hey, a geek can hope!
Hiddleston's love for Loki and his story was evident from the moment his solo series rolled out onto Disney+. He's always been focused on making this show perfect as a producer as well, as season 2 director Dan Deleeuw and executive producer Kevin Wright discussed during an interview with Kino TV. In fact, Wright had a lot to say in praise of Hiddleston's work before the show even began filming.
'He is a true producer in this in every sense of the word'
Wright told the outlet that he's been working closely with Hiddleston for almost five years now and sang his praises, stating:
"The passion that you see [Hiddleston] bring to the character, he brings behind the camera as well. He is a true producer in this in every sense of the word, from helping guide these scripts to helping us during production, figure out the smart ways to actually schedule this and build these sets, and weighing in on the final edits.
"He even, before this season started, before we had shot a frame of it, had sat down, he and I, with Natalie Holt [who created the score] to even just talk about what we thought the music should be and what we were trying to achieve this season. So it's like his fingerprints are all over it because he not just loves this character, but really feels a responsibility to the series."
Back in 2021, during a Tumblr Q&A, Hiddleston said he'd "play Loki for the rest of [his] life" and called himself "lucky" to have done it for so long. As someone who was on the set of the first "Thor" film and got to speak to Hiddleston for a bit, his enthusiasm for the role was apparent, even then, before the world had seen what he could do. "Loki" season 2 had a satisfying ending for his character's arc, but it wasn't exactly a happy one. If Marvel does decide to bring HIddleston back ... well, I have every digit crossed in hopes that he would return to this role he clearly cares for so deeply.
"Loki" seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Disney+.