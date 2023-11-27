Tom Hiddleston's Most Important Work On Loki Season 2 Happened Before Filming Began

The following article contains spoilers for "Loki" season 2.

That's it. "Loki" season 2 is over, and it appears that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has taken over as the God of Time. Yes, yes, I know. It's the God of Stories, but he's sitting there in his throne, holding all the strands of time in his hands, keeping the multiverse from collapsing, so it's time to me. It also looks like he's taken over for He Who Remains/Kang (Jonathan Majors), which may allow the Marvel Cinematic Universe to move away from the character in response to Majors' legal issues. Oh, and let's not forget that Kang was beaten by ants in "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," so how much of a threat could this guy really be, anyway?

As for Hiddleston, he might feel he's done playing the God of Mischief for good — although, depending on what Marvel Studios decides to do when it comes to the MCU's multiverse narrative, he may have to return. The multi-hyphenate has demonstrated such a passion for this role, and if things start to look like they're going sideways for the MCU, I wouldn't be surprised if he came back. Hey, a geek can hope!

Hiddleston's love for Loki and his story was evident from the moment his solo series rolled out onto Disney+. He's always been focused on making this show perfect as a producer as well, as season 2 director Dan Deleeuw and executive producer Kevin Wright discussed during an interview with Kino TV. In fact, Wright had a lot to say in praise of Hiddleston's work before the show even began filming.