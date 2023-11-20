The Real-Life Military Mystery That Inspired A Classic Twilight Zone Episode

"The Twilight Zone" has caused many sleepless nights with its strange and scary tales, but it's hard to beat reality when it comes to tragedy and horror. Such is the case with the first episode of season 2, "King Nine Will Not Return," which aired in 1960 and featured a mystery ripped straight from the headlines.

"King Nine" stars Robert Cummings as Captain James Embry, the pilot of a B-25 bomber called the King Nine, who regains consciousness after crashing in the desert during World War II. The rest of the crew appear to have vanished into thin air; Embry remembers he never told them to bail out, and all of the parachutes are still inside the plane. As he wanders around the area in search of his crew members, he catches glimpses of them from a distance, smiling at him, but the phantoms disappear when he tries to approach them. Captain Embry begins to wonder if he's still unconscious and dreaming, or dead and trapped in limbo, or perhaps even experiencing delusions inside a military asylum.

His final guess turns out to be closest when he wakes up in a hospital in 1960. It's revealed that Embry wasn't actually flying the King Nine when it crashed; he had stayed home due to an illness, and another pilot flew it to its doom. A newspaper article about the wreckage of King Nine being discovered in the desert 17 years later triggered a fugue state in which Embry was forced to wrestle with his survivors guilt over not being there to save his crew. But there's an eerie final twist: Embry's shoes somehow have sand inside them.

It's a more down-to-earth tale (so to speak) than many episodes of "The Twilight Zone," and perhaps that's because "King Nine Will Not Return" is largely based on a true story.