Reva's Force Powers In Obi-Wan Kenobi Did Real Damage To Kumail Nanjiani

So many of us have pretended to be Jedi over the years. We took up that stick or empty wrapping paper roll and wielded it like a lightsaber on the playground as kids. We used our hands to pretend our Force powers opened that automatic door (some of us did that just yesterday). In the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Kumail Nanjiani got to pretend to be a Jedi in a world in which they actually exist.

Nanjiani played the role of Haja Estree, a con man who pretends to be a Jedi, using tricks and subterfuge to convince people that he is one with the Force in exchange for credits. Underhanded it may be, but hey, after the Empire took over, the dark times were pretty dark. People did what they had to do, and in the end, Haja was a hero, despite his Force powers being fake.

In the Disney+ special "Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return," Nanjiani talked about getting to play this character, what he did to prepare, and how a run-in with Reva Sevander/Third Sister (Moses Ingram) was a bit rougher than he expected it to be.