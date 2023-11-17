Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Features A Deep Cut Reference To A Classic Disney Song

The following article contains spoilers for "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off."

In the new Netflix anime, "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," things don't happen in quite the same manner as they do in the 2010 film "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," based on the comic series by Bryan Lee O'Malley. The film is a version of the story that happens within the world of the anime, and events wrap up very differently. Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) doesn't just fight her evil ex Roxie (Mae Whitman). In the show, she actually apologizes for how she treated her college girlfriend. They end up friends, though in one scene in episode 3, Roxie does mention wanting to get back together or at least to become friends with benefits. When Ramona says no, she immediately pivots to asking Kim (Alison Pill), the drummer from Scott's (Michael Cera) band Sex Ba-Bomb, if she would want to hook up. They kiss, but there's no spark. No one is stressed about it, and Roxie leaves the video store they're all in, singing a jaunty tune (around the 21:00 minute mark).

That tune, however, is actually a deep cut to a classic Disney song ... and that's not all it is. I'm going to warn you right now that this is going to be stuck in your head for the rest of the day, and that's not a bad thing. I've been humming it all morning. We're in this together, friends.