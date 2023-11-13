One Of The Scariest Scenes In When Evil Lurks Bites Back

(Welcome to Scariest Scene Ever, a column dedicated to the most pulse-pounding moments in horror with your tour guides, horror experts Chris Evangelista and Matt Donato. In this edition, Matt highlights one of the most shocking scenes in "When Evil Lurks.")

Halloween may be over, but Scariest Scene Ever doesn't stop just because October vanished in a cloud of smoke. Chris and I have dedicated our lives to keeping tidings terrifying no matter the holiday season. Horror movies don't stop horror-ing because the calendar flips a page or the weatherman predicts a white Christmas. We're here to ensure horror movies like "When Evil Lurks" stay on your mind all year round, because it's always Spooky Season if you try hard enough.

Demián Rugna's follow-up to the critically acclaimed "Terrified" (not counting his segment in "Satanic Hispanics") shows a filmmaker at the top of his craft. "Terrified" emphasizes scares over story, but "When Evil Lurks" supports upper-echelon frights with a tightly wound script to boot. It's a possession flick that plays by outbreak rules in the bleakest manner possible, hitting "feel bad" highs like "Speak No Evil" or "Hounds of Love." Rugna's rip-your-heart-out tale is not for the squeamish or unprepared, especially if you do not want to see animals or children put in danger.