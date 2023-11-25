Star Trek: Enterprise's Hoshi Sato Has A Grim Connection To Captain Kirk

The 2001 series "Star Trek: Enterprise" takes place about a century before the events of the original "Star Trek," and a lot of the technologies Trekkies took for granted hadn't been invented yet. Transporters, for instance, weren't yet safe for human use. Starships didn't have shields and instead were equipped with specialized hull plating that needed to be polarized to deflect phase cannon blasts. Instead of tractor beams, the Enterprise had grappling hooks. And, because Earth hadn't yet encountered too many alien species, there wasn't yet a workable universal translator.

That's where Ensign Hoshi Sato (Linda Park) came in. Ensign Sato was a language wunderkind whose ear for language and knack for syntax proved invaluable for making first contact with alien species. She was, however, only 22 years old when she joined the crew of the Enterprise and, like the rest of the crew, had no deep space experience. Ensign Sato was confident in her field of expertise but quite nervous in many other regards. As the series progressed, Ensign Sato became more assured.

"Enterprise," of course, chronicled Sato's early career in detail, and she revealed a lot about her family, her professional ambitions, and her anxieties over the course of the show's four seasons. Her life was hardly obscure. Less well-known, however, is Hoshi Sato's life after the events of "Enterprise." Hoshi Sato was, according to briefly-glimpsed on-screen stats penned by Mike Sussman, born in 2129 in Kyoto. She would die in 2246 at the ripe old age of 117 on the planet Tarsus IV.

Tarsus IV will ring a few bells in Trekkies' minds. As described in the original series episode "The Conscience of the King" (December 8, 1966), Trasus IV site of a notorious massacre. A massacre where a young James T. Kirk was present.