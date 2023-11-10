The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Blue Beetle, And More

You almost kind of feel bad for "Blue Beetle." The latest DC superhero effort from Warner Bros. arrived at a time when the DC/WB world was in a weird place — the old Zack Snyder-influenced era has come to an end, but James Gunn's new, rebooted DC Universe has yet to go into effect. As a result, "Blue Beetle" seemingly hovers in a sort of limbo. As for the film itself, well, it's ... fine? It's not a disaster, nor is it particularly memorable. It simply exists as one more disposable superhero flick in an era full of disposable superhero flicks. The story follows Jaime Reyes (a very likable Xolo Maridueña), a recent college graduate who suddenly gains superpowers via an Iron Man-like suit, all thanks to a magic scarab (it's a bit convoluted). The superhero stuff is, to be blunt, kind of boring. But here's what's not boring: the moments that focus on Jaime and his extended family, all of whom are warm, memorable, amusing characters (particularly George Lopez, playing Jaime's no-nonsense uncle). But there's not enough of that familial element to elevate "Blue Beetle" above generic superhero nonsense, and Susan Sarandon is surprisingly awful playing the film's baddie. While Gunn has indicated that Blue Beetle may continue on more adventures in the future DC era, I have a feeling this is going to be a one-and-done scenario.

