The Legend Of Zelda Director Wes Ball Predicted His Own Movie Over A Decade Ago

It was announced this week that director Wes Ball (the "Maze Runner" movies, the upcoming "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes") will be helming a live-action feature film based on the Nintendo video game franchise "The Legend of Zelda." The original 1986 "Legend of Zelda" game took place in a fantasy kingdom called Hyrule, which had become overrun by monsters after the evil pig-like overlord Ganon kidnapped Princess Zelda. Players controlled an elf-like hero named Link as he traversed dungeons, collecting a growing array of weapons and seeking pieces of the Triforce, a triangular widget of ineffable power. It was Nintendo's riff on the high fantasy genre, taking cues from "Dungeons & Dragons" and J.R.R. Tolkien.

In the 37 years since the game's release, it has become a massive property unto itself, spawning 19 sequels and a 1989 animated segment that ran as part of "The Super Mario Bros. Super Show." It would have seemed logical to have made a "Legend of Zelda" feature film by now, but Nintendo became very wary of the U.S. film market after the failure of the 1993 "Super Mario Bros." movie. It would take until 2023's animated "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" for Nintendo to enter theaters again. With that film being one of the most successful of the year, Nintendo seems keen on branching out once again.

Ball is a capable director of effects-based genre films and seems like a logical enough choice to direct a live-action/CGI rendition of "The Legend of Zelda." It turns out that he, back in 2010, even suggested himself for the gig, posting on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter), in the wake of the success of "Avatar," that he would use similar motion-capture technology to adapt "The Legend of Zelda" (via Variety).