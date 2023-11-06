Evan Ellingson, CSI Actor And Former Child Star, Has Died At 35
Evan Ellingson, best known for his roles in "My Sister's Keeper," "CSI: Miami," and "24," has died at the age of 35.
According to TMZ, who spoke to Ellingson's father, Michael, the former child star died in his home in San Bernardino, California, and the circumstances surrounding his death are unclear at the moment, although officials do not suspect any foul play.
Ellingson started his career as a child actor at the age of 13, starring in the popular daytime television soap opera, "General Hospital," where he played the role of young Luke Spencer. Soon after, he went on to star as a young Christopher Titus in comedian's own FOX sitcom "Titus," which is best known for its unique setting, where a "neutral space" featured standup routines that explored facets of interpersonal relationships. By this time, Ellingson had made a name for himself and was soon set on the track of memorable sitcom appearances and roles that earned him several awards and nominations over the years.
A seasoned sitcom star
In 2004, Ellingson played the role of Kyle Savage in the sitcom series, "Complete Savages," which earned him a Young Artist Award nomination. Ellingson played Kyle with an air of unruly chaos, as this troublemaking character introduced a sense of well-meaning recklessness into the Savage family dynamic.
Ellingson, however, was able to prove his innate talents when he was cast as Josh Bauer in "24," which allowed him to slip into a more dramatic, high-octane role in a popular action-drama series. Ellingson also scored a recurring role in the popular crime-drama "CSI: Miami," where he played Kyle Harmon, the long-lost son of Miami-Dade Police Lt. Horatio Caine (David Caruso).
In 2009, Ellingson starred in "My Sister's Keeper" alongside Cameron Diaz and Joan Cusack, where he played the son of Diaz's Sara Fitzgerald. While Ellingson had retired from acting from 2010 onwards, he had already amassed sizeable acting roles at a very young age, having appeared in several shows including "Letters from Iwo Jima", "Mad TV," "Bones," "The Bondage," and "Walk The Talk."
May his soul rest in peace.