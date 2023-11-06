Evan Ellingson, CSI Actor And Former Child Star, Has Died At 35

Evan Ellingson, best known for his roles in "My Sister's Keeper," "CSI: Miami," and "24," has died at the age of 35.

According to TMZ, who spoke to Ellingson's father, Michael, the former child star died in his home in San Bernardino, California, and the circumstances surrounding his death are unclear at the moment, although officials do not suspect any foul play.

Ellingson started his career as a child actor at the age of 13, starring in the popular daytime television soap opera, "General Hospital," where he played the role of young Luke Spencer. Soon after, he went on to star as a young Christopher Titus in comedian's own FOX sitcom "Titus," which is best known for its unique setting, where a "neutral space" featured standup routines that explored facets of interpersonal relationships. By this time, Ellingson had made a name for himself and was soon set on the track of memorable sitcom appearances and roles that earned him several awards and nominations over the years.