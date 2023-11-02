Star Trek: Lower Decks Reaches Into Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan For Its Season Finale

Warning: this post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

"Star Trek" just can't seem to get away from "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."



Sometime in the mid-1990s, after the release of "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," a consensus began to form around the Trek movies to date, and it became generally agreed upon that "Wrath of Khan" was the best of the six. Opinions on this matter are varied, of course — I personally prefer both "Star Trek VI" and "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" — but very generally speaking, "Khan" regularly tops unofficial lists of the best of the movies. Once the popular opinion had been established, the makers of "Star Trek" began to take notice, and began paying the film very aggressive homage.

Reminder: the finale of "Wrath of Khan" takes place in a nebula wherein the U.S.S. Enterprise, commanded by Admiral Kirk (William Shatner), and the hijacked U.S.S. Reliant, run by Khan (Ricardo Montalbán) have lost their abilities to detect each other or fire weapons with accuracy. Each weapons volley is carefully planned, and each strike does major damage. The battle ends when Kirk gets the drop on Khan, and Khan, dying, activates a terraforming bomb called the Genesis Device.

The circumstances of that finale have been repeated at least three additional times throughout "Star Trek," with the most recent coming in the new "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episode "Old Friends, New Planets." "Lower Decks" doesn't just set its climactic battle in a nebula, with two slow-moving enemy ships unable to detect each other or fire accurately, but Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) is even armed with a Genesis Device. Everything old is new again.