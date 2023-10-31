Halloween Kills Almost Featured A Community Theater Musical Of A David Cronenberg Film

Although Teems' initial draft may have gone too far with the material, his sense of thematics was fairly on the money, certainly when it comes to his marrying Tommy Doyle with "Eastern Promises." In the Cronenberg film, a heavily tattooed Russian gangster named Nikolai (played by Viggo Mortensen) struggles to simultaneously work his way up in the Russian mafia while working undercover to expose them, all the while finding his own sense of self becoming confused and in danger of being obliterated. As part of his role in the organization, Nikolai is a button man and enforcer, and his violent tendencies may be further influencing the eradication of his "real" personality.

That's a very similar character makeup to the Tommy Doyle of "Halloween Kills," who himself is a man who allows his pent-up trauma to fuel his rage against a returning Michael Myers, no matter how much he may think he's protecting Laurie, saving a town, or causing a revolution by starting a mob chant of "Evil dies tonight!" By the end of "Kills," Tommy's baser instincts have resulted in the death of an innocent mentally ill man, the demise of many of his friends and neighbors, and his own slaughtering by Myers. As Green seems to infer via the emotional logic of the movie, it's Tommy's own blindness to the evil that Myers is (or at least represents) that the Shape tragically turns back upon him.

Who knows; if Tommy had been allowed to channel his trauma into the craft of acting and a character such as Nikolai, maybe he would have survived his second encounter with The Shape. In any case, I'm sure the "Eastern Promises" musical would've given him a chance to show off his physique, as certainly such a musical would adapt the film's infamous nude bathhouse fight sequence into a dance number. Ah well, perhaps in another "Halloween."