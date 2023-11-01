Is The Breakfast Club 2 Happening, Or Is School Out Forever?

In 1985, a princess, a brain, a jock, a basket case, and a criminal got together for weekend detention and came out of it changed people. The culture of Gen X was often defined by the stereotypes they fit in as teenagers, whether it was the truth of who they were or not. Nowhere was that more apparent than in the films of writer/director John Hughes. "The Breakfast Club" is a pivotal movie for that generation.

In the film, we spend the day with a group of kids in weekend detention. Claire (Molly Ringwald) was the popular rich girl whose parents didn't care about her. Brian (Anthony Michael Hall) was the brain who attempted suicide after getting a failing grade that didn't meet his parents' expectations (Hughes played his dad in an uncredited cameo). Andrew (Emilio Estevez) was the jock who got in trouble for physically abusing one of Brian's friends. Allison (Ally Sheedy) was the "basket case" who tried to be weird because she was ignored by everyone. Bender (Judd Nelson) was the delinquent living with an abusive father.

For decades, fans have wondered if the newly forged understanding and friendships between the group members at the end would last beyond the weekend detention. In fact, the characters wonder about it in the film. Is there any way we could see a sequel, either with new cast members or with the older ones at the age the actors are now?

