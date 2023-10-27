Mononoke Is A Visually Dazzling Supernatural Detective Horror Anime

(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)

Horror and animation, particularly anime, don't tend to mix well. There are plenty of psychological thrillers, sure, but there are very few shows that don't just rely on shock and gore to create a horror atmosphere. That makes any show that at least creates an eerie vibe rather special. Shows like "Mononoke."

No, this is not connected to the Ghibli film with a similar title. And no, this isn't technically a scary show, but it manages to create a creepy atmosphere full of disturbing imagery. Plus, it's all about demons and other evil spirits, so it counts!

"Mononoke" was produced by Toei Animation, the studio behind iconic shows like "Dragon Ball, "Sailor Moon," and "One Piece." The 2007 anime is a spin-off of the horror anthology "Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales" and follows a Medicine Seller during the end of the Edo period. The Medicine Seller travels across Japan looking for Mononoke, a specific kind of evil spirit, so he can slay them. To find the Mononoke, he needs to know their shape, their purpose, and why they came to exist. From there, "Mononoke" becomes one of the most gorgeous-looking shows, one that experiments with visuals to tell five distinct stories of loss, crime, and violence.