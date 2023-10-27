One Of The Scariest Scenes In Halloween Is Through The Eyes Of A Child

The opening of "Halloween" is a classic for a reason. Its POV shot immediately hooks us, drawing us in, putting us into the head of a stalking killer. And you have to remember that we don't know who the killer is. We have no information of who this person might be, or why they're doing what they're doing. We just know they're watching, lurking, creeping about. Carpenter and cinematographer Dean Cundey shot this opening with a Panaglide (not a Steadicam, as it is often erroneously reported), and the camera glides along, going from outside then inside the Myers house. "The whole idea of that opening scene was predicated on the Panaglide," Cundey said in the book "Taking Shape." "We wanted the audience to move through that long continuous shot in a way that they'd never seen before. I have a certain amount of pride in the fact that we utilized Panaglide as a storytelling device to create mood and apprehension and suspense."

As the POV shot continues, we see a hand grab a knife from a kitchen drawer. The tension mounts, all as Carpenter's musical score burrows into our brains. The stalker climbs the stairs and enters Judith Myers' bedroom. She recognizes him, and calls him "Michael." But at this moment, that is meaningless to us. And then, whoever "Michael" is proceeds to stab her, again and again. And we're forced to watch it all through this killer's eyes. But it's not the kill that's the scariest part of the scene. No, it's what comes after. The killer makes their way outside, and eventually, the POV shot breaks and we finally get to see who this assailant is: a child. It's six-year-old Michael Myers, who has stabbed his sister to death for seemingly no real reason. The senselessness of the act, coupled with the innocent look on young Michael's face, makes the moment all the more horrifying.