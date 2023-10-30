Troll 2 - Director, Writer And More Info

They say that on quiet nights you can hear the chants coming from small Norwegian villages, "More 'Troll,' more 'Troll,' MORE 'TROLL!'" Indeed, fans of the Norwegian straight-to-Netflix creature feature "Troll" have been famished for more troll-on-human violence since the film's release in 2022.

Directed by Roar Uthaug, the accomplished filmmaker behind high-intensity spectacles such as "The Wave" and 2018's "Tomb Raider" reboot, "Troll" was something of a surprise hit on the streaming platform. Back in December of 2022, "Troll" scored the second spot on Netflix's coveted Top 10 Most Watched list, right behind the smash hit series "Wednesday." For a foreign film dropped on the platform with little to no marketing, that's majorly impressive. Even moreso: "Troll" went on to become Netflix's most-watched non-English film of all time.

The critical reception of "Troll" was mixed, but fairly positive. The Los Angeles Times' Noel Murray wrote that "it's no secret why Netflix's monster movie 'Troll' is so popular," that is, because it "has a blockbuster polish without the Hollywood heaviness." Jesse Hassenger wrote in his Polygon review that "'Troll' gets right to the point [...] the special effects look good, the action is legibly captured by Uthaug's camera, and the monster has awesome destructive power." There were gripes about the film's shirking of interesting cultural context around Norwegian mountain trolls, and the low-rent Roland Emmerich vibes of the whole affair. But on the whole, "Troll" was successful enough to garner "will there be a sequel?" buzz — and to get an answer of, "yes, there will!"