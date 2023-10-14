Piper Laurie, Oscar-Nominated Star Of Carrie And Twin Peaks, Has Died At 91

Piper Laurie, the actress who captivated audiences as Catherine Martell in "Twin Peaks" and terrified them as Margaret White in "Carrie," has died. The Hollywood Reporter has just confirmed that the actor passed away this morning at the age of 91.

The three-time Oscar nominee began her acting career during high school, signing a contract with Universal in 1949 and starring opposite Ronald Reagan in her on-screen debut, "Louisa." From there, the actress began working steadily, starring opposite Tony Curtis several times and appearing in 14 Universal movies (typically in the starring role) in just 7 years. Eventually, as THR notes, Laurie desperately wanted out of her contract, and her agent was able to extricate her from a deal that was keeping truly challenging roles at arm's length.

After leaving Universal, Laurie made one of the most memorable moves in her career with her turn in "The Hustler," an acclaimed movie about a pool hustler (Paul Newman) in which she played a depressed alcoholic named Sarah. The role garnered some major praise for Laurie, including BAFTA and Oscar nominations, but she apparently chose to leave Hollywood after working on the film. "I had a whole other life for 15 years," Laurie told the Detroit News in 2016. "I had a wonderful life in the country, became a mother and a sculptor and a baker. I had a happy life and never imagined I'd be working again, and yet somehow I knew that I might."