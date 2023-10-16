R-Rated Movie Scenes We Never Got To See In The Original Cut

The horror genre and its directors may have endured the most clashes with the Motion Picture Association and the world's other regulatory boards, but Wes Craven, Tobe Hooper, Ruggero Deodato, and a dozen other horror filmmakers are not the only ones. Numerous directors across action, drama, and even comedy have adjusted their content for release, and often at the perilous threshold between R and NC-17.

This distinction is particularly important because some theater chains refuse to show NC-17-certified films and several media outlets even refuse to run ads (via NPR). It's an odd streak of puritanism not found in other markets, such as the United Kingdom, where the equivalent "18" rating carries no such stigma.

R ratings can be very lucrative, but only one example — the disturbing, incendiary "Joker" — has ever made over $1 billion, which places it toward the bottom of the top 50 highest-grossing films — a space dominated by PG-13 film (via Box Office Mojo). This clear financial incentive routinely prompts studios to nip and tuck their work for the MPA to secure a wider audience and a fatter wallet.