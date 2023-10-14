The Fall Of The House Of Usher Got Some Help From A Planet Of The Apes Expert

Spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher" follow.

You might call Carla Gugino Mike Flanagan's secret weapon. The actor has worked with Flanagan on multiple occasions, from "The Haunting of Hill House" to "Gerald's Game," and beyond. Their latest collaboration is "The Fall of the House of Usher," an Edgar Allan Poe-infused series now streaming on Netflix. In the series, Gugino plays Verna, a mysterious, supernatural woman who has a habit of popping up seemingly everywhere in various forms. And believe it or not, one of those forms is that of a chimpanzee. Sort of.

In the series, the wealthy, corrupt Usher family, which made a fortune in the pharmaceutical industry, finds themselves being picked off one by one in increasingly gruesome ways (inspired by Edgar Allan Poe stories). In an episode inspired by Poe's "Murders in the Rue Morgue," Usher daughter Camille (Kate Siegel) heads to a lab where a group of primates are being experimented on. One of those primates suddenly takes the form of Gugino's character, which means Gugino has a scene where she has to act like a chimp. It sounds almost comical but it ends up being highly disturbing and creepy.

To channel her inner chimpanzee, Gugino got some help from someone who knows a thing or two about playing primates — Terry Notary.