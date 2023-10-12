The New Leo Trailer Gives Adam Sandler His Best Role Yet: An Old Lizard

Opera Man. Barry Egan. Billy Madison. Happy Gilmore. Dracula. Howard Ratner. Leo the Lizard??

If that last name doesn't sound familiar to you, it might very soon. As you can likely tell from the names preceding it, Adam Sandler has portrayed an impressively large number of memorable characters on-screen throughout his career. Although he's most well-known for his comedies (resulting in his being lauded when he takes on a dramatic project such as "Punch Drunk Love" or "Uncut Gems"), even a cursory glance at Sandler's resumé reveals his impressive range of projects in a variety of genres and mediums.

One of those mediums is animation, as best seen in "Eight Crazy Nights" or his successful "Hotel Transylvania" franchise. This November, Sandler hopes Leo the Lizard will become his newest triumph within the medium, when "Leo" premieres on Netflix. "Leo" isn't a mere voice acting gig for Sandler, either; he's a co-writer of the film along with Paul Sado and Robert Smigel, and his old "Saturday Night Liv"e cohort Smigel co-directs with Robert Marianetti and David Wachtenheim, the three of whom were primarily responsible for "SNL's" old "TV Funhouse" segments.

While voicing a lizard gives Sandler license to do another one of his signature funny voices (which the film's trailer ably demonstrates), "Leo" holds some promise to be a little deeper and more heartfelt than the average animated comedy aimed at kids, as the titular 74-year-old lizard learns he's nearing the end of his life and wishes to impart some of his wisdom to a younger generation.