It's A Wonderful Knife Review: A Warm And Cozy Christmas Slasher [Beyond Fest 2023]

"It's A Wonderful Knife" is a warm and fuzzy Christmas slasher that reimagines "It's A Wonderful Life" in a head-on collision with "Scream." Writer Michael Kennedy and director Tyler MacIntyre don't want to eviscerate Yuletide feelings like other Christmas horror movies, much in the spirit of George Bailey's uplifting seasonal journey. It's all bloody, decking the halls with gory delights, but there's also a wholesomeness at the story's core akin to self-affirming modern slashers like "Happy Death Day" or Kennedy's own "Freaky." Imagine a Hallmark holiday special that's hacked to bits by a psychotic killer, more along the lesson-teaching lines of "Krampus" than the repulsive(ly entertaining) violence in "Silent Night."

It's Christmastime in Angel Falls, and high schooler Winnie Carruthers (Jane Widdop) is hitting all the traditions. There's a tree lighting ceremony led by the town's egomaniacal developer, Henry Waters (Justin Long), and a boozy party for the local teens. Everything seems ordinary until a murderer dressed in an all-white angel getup starts slaughtering innocent townsfolk, and is then thwarted when Winnie kills the glossy-masked maniac. Her life takes a turn for the worst after playing hero, and she wishes she'd never been born — a wish that comes true, transporting her to a dystopian parallel universe where the killer never died.

MacIntyre is in control of the story's gimmick, starting the film like the billion after-school Christmas specials you were probably forced to watch as a kid. Joel McHale and Erin Boyes are beaming toothy smiles while donning Christmas sweaters you'd find on a Nordstrom rack, teasing us with the Lifetime cheesiness of it all before veering hard into deadly slasher territory. Kennedy satirizes the rosy-cheeked good nature of made-for-television Christmas specials as everyone around Widdop's scarred survivor acts like nothing happened, as one might assume in Hallmark movies where everyone gets a happy ending. There's a snow-capped schmaltziness to everything that seems intentional, which works as a commentary on overwhelming holiday cheer becoming toxic positivity.

You'll also be treated to a slew of notable performances, starting with a deviously cartoonish turn from Justin Long as the dastardly Henry Waters. He's like Martin Short impersonating Joel Olesteen, with terrible hair and pearly veneers that help accentuate his goofily exaggerated displays of heartlessness as he plans to overdevelop all the charm out of Angel Falls. Every Christmas movie needs a Scroogy villain, and Long takes the job seriously without the seriousness. You can tell Long is living his best life playing bad without restrictions, embellishing his character's personality beyond the nefarious tycoons we've seen in something as ridiculous as "Baseketball."