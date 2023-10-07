Alan Alda's River Of Liver Dance In M*A*S*H Came Out Of Left Field

"M*A*S*H" took place during the Korean War, but one of the classic show's most memorable conflicts happened not on the battlefield, but in the mess hall. In the show's third season, the episode "Adam's Ribs" served as a comedic jolt to the series, allowing Alan Alda to do some of the most dizzyingly energetic and surprising work of his career — all in pursuit of some ribs.

The plot of "Adam's Ribs" kicks in within the first moments of the episode, when head surgeon and resident goofball Hawkeye (Alda) reaches the front of the line at the mobile hospital's cafeteria tent, only to be told by hapless server Igor (Jeff Maxwell) that he has to choose between chicken and fish. It might seem like a simple decision for viewers, but for Hawkeye, it's emblematic of every demoralizing, mundane moment of life during wartime. "It's inhuman to serve the same food day after day," Hawkeye says, a dangerous gleam in his eye. His voice begins to rise as he laments the cafeteria's limited options, yelling, "I've eaten a river of liver and an ocean of fish!"

The rest of "Adam's Ribs" follows Hawkeye's near-pathological pursuit of a mail-ordered rack of ribs from a restaurant he once visited in Chicago, but it's this initial protest that's most memorable of all. Hawkeye stages a one-man riot, throwing his mashed potatoes at the wall, leaping onto a table, and starting a chant that the rest of the unit soon takes up. "We want something else!" his colleagues chant, pounding the tabletops while he slips into a brief, boneless-looking dance. Like a frustrated animal trapped in a cage, he climbs a pole, bangs a metal tray, and, finally, grabs a piece of bread, taking a single bite and flinging the rest of it into the sky.