It's A Wonderful Knife Trailer Brings Back Christmas Horror (And Has The Best Movie Title Of The Year)

The first trailer for "It's A Wonderful Knife" is here, and it has everything we never knew we needed from a holiday-set slasher: Laura Lee from "Yellowjackets," a killer who looks like Moon Knight, and ... Justin Long with a spray tan?! Long's involvement in the movie — playing chipper Mayor Waters — should make it a must-see anyway given his wild and watchable horror track record (see: "Drag Me To Hell," "Barbarian," and for better or worse, "Tusk"), but there are plenty of reasons to get stoked for "It's A Wonderful Knife."

The movie is the latest from "Freaky" writer Michael Kennedy, with "Tragedy Girls" filmmaker Tyler MacIntyre directing. That means "It's A Wonderful Knife" is almost certain to have a sharp comedic edge to it, something that's clear from the first seconds of the trailer when Mayor Waters, looking and sounding weirdly like a Martin Short character, campily declares, "I give you ... Christmas!" The festivities are soon cut short, though, when a murderous killer in white robes and a featureless plastic mask begins stabbing random townsfolk. In a riff on the Frank Capra classic "It's A Wonderful Life," the real action starts a year later, when Winnie (Jane Widdop), who saved the town, wishes she'd never existed.