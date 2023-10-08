American Graffiti Gossip Gave Harrison Ford A Bad Rapport With The Star Wars Crew

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Thanks to the release of "Star Wars" in 1977 — before it had any episode number or subtitle — Harrison Ford was transformed from being a mostly unknown character actor into cinema's ultimate cool guy. He was the roguish hero who could approach everything with a wink and a smirk, putting forth the veneer of someone whose loyalties you question but ultimately know will do the right thing. Not only did it change the trajectory of the actor's career, helping to make him one of the biggest movie stars in the world for the next nearly 50 years, but it redefined a new template for a character that every adventure movie tried to replicate thereafter.

The thing that is important to remember, though, is that Harrison Ford isn't Han Solo. Nor is he Indiana Jones or Richard Kimball. He is Harrison Ford, a regular human being whose has a range of regular human qualities that vary from good to bad. He isn't a god. He's a dude, and back in those days, he was a young dude. And as is the case with many young dudes, he got up to some shenanigans in his time, the kind that I have no doubt makes him happy that social media didn't exist half a century ago.

One such person aware of the actor's rowdier side was producer Gary Kurtz. "Star Wars" was his first production as the lead producer, but he had served as a co-producer a few years earlier on George Lucas' "American Graffiti." Harrison Ford may have had a pretty small role on that film, but that didn't stop him from leaving his impression on Kurtz off-screen. To the point where Kurtz wanted to make sure everyone in his new film was en garde for the antics Ford might have engaged in.