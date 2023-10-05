How Star Trek: Lower Decks Inverts One Of Television's Oldest Tropes

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

When it comes to the "will-they-won't-they" romance, the "they won't" option is woefully underrated. For decades, TV fans have been trained to have an almost Pavlovian response to characters with good chemistry, expecting them to follow a pretty rigid narrative pathway towards endgame coupledom — or, at least, a much-hyped hookup. The rom-com trope rulebook includes plenty of plot points designed to finally get the two fated characters together, from an "only one bed" situation to a love triangle to a fake dating scheme.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" played around with the latter trope this week when besties Tendi (Noel Wells) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) were tasked with going undercover as a married tourist couple on Ferenginar. Instead of kicking their relationship into high gear, though, the challenge proved both uncomfortable and hilariously high-stakes. At episode's end, the pair declare that they're better off as friends since, as Rutherford says, they have "no natural chemistry." Then they jump into a vent and roll around on top of each other while working out an engineering problem.

It's clear at this point that Rutherford and Tendi do have love for one another: they blush their way through the episode, compliment one another's appearance, and Rutherford even says that Tendi's green eyes should be a universal symbol of love. Yet the high-pressure situation doesn't actually push them closer together, instead putting focus on an aspect of their relationship that they're clearly not keen on exploring at the moment. Whether the pair are happier as friends, prefer a sex-free relationship, or are just shy, the final twist is a delightful inversion of a popular (and sometimes lazily employed) trope.