Pedro Pascal's Guest Role On Buffy The Vampire Slayer Inspired One Of His Most Underrated Films

Before he earned an Emmy nomination playing Joel in "The Last Of Us," partied with Nicolas Cage in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," and seduced the world in "Game of Thrones," Pedro Pascal guest starred in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." The actor appeared in the first episode of the show's fourth season, playing a fellow freshman named Eddie who meets Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) on their first day at U.C. Sunnydale.

In a different world, Eddie might have been Buffy's first grown-up love interest — rather than stick in the mud Riley (Marc Blucas) — but instead, he was subject to an ironic bait-and-switch plot. After a convincingly charming meet-cute with Buffy, Eddie immediately gets attacked by vampires and turned into a member of their undead army. By episode's end, Eddie's been staked through the heart by the girl he was just getting to know; his first week of freshman year went nothing like he, or Buffy, had planned.

This was the first time Pascal played a vampire, but it wouldn't be the last. In 2015, the actor starred in the horror comedy "Bloodsucking Bastards," playing a suit-and-tie clad boss at a boring corporate job who turns out to be orchestrating a vampiric office takeover. The movie begins in the spirit of "Office Space," with dry humor and low-stakes wackiness born from mundanity, but things soon spin out of control when Pascal's Max takes over as sales manager. From there, things get bloody, with Fran Kranz's everyman Evan forced to endure it all in order to keep his job.