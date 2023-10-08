Missing Ending Explained: A Global Conspiracy Or A Family Affair?

Several of the most important clues about what's really going on in "Missing" come in the film's opening minutes. Viewers see footage of a young girl named June (Storm Reid) with her dad, James (Tim Griffin). After the video ends, it becomes clear that James died; we see a Google account being deleted, search results for brain tumor treatment, and a file of memories kept for June.

12 years later, June's mom Grace (Nia Long) goes missing while on a trip with a new boyfriend, Kevin (Ken Leung). It becomes clear that Kevin was a scammer, and initially seems like he kidnapped Grace, replacing her with an actor for the duration of the vacation. June, who has a fraught relationship with her mom, figures all of this out with some tech savvy and help from her mom's friend, a lawyer (Amy Landecker) who ends up getting killed. Grace eventually becomes a more suspicious figure though when it's revealed she had talked to Kevin about a secret from her past.

During her amateur investigation, June speaks with a man named Jimmy who says he helped rehabilitate Kevin. After Kevin is killed in a police standoff and all hope seems lost, June finds out that her mother had blocked a threatening user — and that user has June's family's old vacation home wired up with security cameras. What the heck is going on?! Just then, Jimmy shows up at June's door, and in the movie's biggest twist, reveals that he's actually her dad.