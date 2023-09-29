Kill Review: India Gets Its Own The Raid In This Ultra-Violent Action Movie [Fantastic Fest 2023]

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action masterclass "Kill" isn't what Americans might be used to from Indian imports. No joyous Bollywood dance interludes — this isn't "RRR." Bhat's sublimely savage "Kill" has more in common with take-no-prisoners Indonesian badassery like "The Night Comes for Us" or "The Raid," accentuating breakneck violence that flows like a gushing river of blood from gaping knife wounds. It's "The Raid" on a train without skimping on quality, ready to become your next ass-kicking action obsession.

As any good bone-crunching spectacle, "Kill" is built around a forbidden romance. National Security Guard Captain Amrit (Laksh Lalwani) boards a public transit train to New Delhi so he can wed his secret lover — a train that's taken over by bandits. The gang's reckless leader Fani (Raghav Juyal) threatens Amrit's sweetie, which sets the supersoldier on a mission to free Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) from danger. The odds certainly aren't in Amrit's favor, with upwards of thirty thugs packed into commuter train cars, but they'll soon realize they've boarded the wrong locomotive.

Where "Kill" starts and ends is a whirlwind journey, beginning with almost rom-comy interruptions of a forced engagement and culminating with a body count for the ages. For as bombastically action-forward and ruthlessly punishing fight sequences become and stay, Amrit is still motivated by the fieriest, most passionate emotions. Everything he does is for Tulika, enhancing justification behind a mercenary's massacre in the name of chivalrous justice. These heartfelt moments are never cheesy — they're in line with the beautiful flutterings of Indian cinema when a man loves a woman and faces any obstacle for her honor. There's a sweetness that establishes why Amrit isn't dealing killing blows at first, then exceptional rage when the "Kill" title card hits nearly halfway through his bruising journey (an A+ title card drop).