The Long-Standing Theory That Connected Star Wars' Jabba The Hutt To Men In Black

Barry Sonnenfeld's 1997 film "Men in Black" was the highest-grossing film (domestically) of 1997. Derived from then-hip urban legends about alien abductions and the suit-clad mystery men called in to cover up the evidence, "Men in Black" hit a sweet spot with audiences, blending sci-fi mayhem, quirky special effects, and the sheer overwhelming star power of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones to create one of the decade's defining blockbusters. Although the more significant cinematic advances of the decade were being made within a growing, robust indie scene, over on the studio side of the fence, audiences were in the mood for high-profile sci-fi. 1996 saw the ultra-success of "Independence Day," and films like "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" and "Armageddon" made almost half a billion between them.

Geeks were also at the beginning of an ascendency, as proven by the 1997 release of the "Star Wars" Special Editions. Filmmaker George Lucas, armed with the latest in CGI special effect technology, went back to "Star Wars," "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" and remastered — and with some scenes, redid entirely — the films' effects shots. The Special Editions were a pivotal moment for a lot of growing Star Wars fans as the films were largely only available on home video for about 15 years. It's also worth noting that there is a conversation about "Return of the Jedi" in Kevin Smith's 1994 indie hit "Clerks," proving that overwrought discussions about pop sci-fi were on the cusp of being normalized.

Out of this primordial pop ooze grew a fan theory. The worm-like aliens in "Men in Black" might possibly be speaking the same language as Jabba the Hutt in "Return of the Jedi." Are those worms of the same species??

No, but it's fun to overthink.