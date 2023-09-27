Ahsoka Episode 7 Brings In A Helpful Hologram From Star Wars Rebels

This article contains spoilers for "Ahosoka" episode 7, "Dreams and Madness."

After making a big return earlier in "Ahsoka," it was a nice surprise to see Hayden Christensen once again get a cameo in the "Star Wars" series. After his appearance in the fifth episode, many thought his time on the show would be done. If he wasn't coming back as a Force ghost, where would he fit on the show? But Dave Filoni found exactly the right place for him.

As Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) travels at lightspeed toward the planet Peridea, she takes time to practice her lightsaber technique. Looking over her shoulder is a hologram of her former master, running her through drills and telling her that if she wants to stay alive against their enemies, she'll need to practice. One of those enemies, Asajj Ventress, even scored her first live-action mention in this episode of "Ahsoka."

It's a touching moment where Ahsoka explains to Huyang (David Tenant) that her master actually recorded 20 such lessons for her ,and we get a look at the last one of them as he paces around the room trying to prepare his padawan for survival, even when he is gone.

After Ahsoka's brush with Anakin's dark side inside of herself two episodes ago, she absolved herself of the guilt she carried and the concern that she had the evil of Anakin inside of her. Overcoming that, she's able to open up again about the good parts of her former mentor and admit to Huyang that Ankain was a good Jedi Master to her.

But this isn't the first time Anakin Skywalker has been seen in hologram form to teach lightsaber training skills. We've seen it before.