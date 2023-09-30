Why John Wick's Directors Cut Out A Major Chunk Of The Film's Finale

The central appeal of Chad Stehlski's and uncredited co-director David Leitch's 2014 shoot-'em-up "John Wick" is how lean it is. The premise is simple, and the action is muscular. Even the plot is no more complicated than any number of zero-budget B-movies from across cinema history; a former assassin, grieving the death of his wife, is besieged by arrogant Russian gangsters. When the gangsters kill his pet puppy — the final gift his dead wife gave to him — he reactivates, seeking revenge on the men who added another spoonful to his already overwhelming sadness. It helps that the former assassin in question was played by Keanu Reeves, an actor who is an expert in playing stoic, angular action heroes.

There is one high-concept wrinkle in "John Wick," and that's the Continental Hotel. It seems that in John Wick's world, assassination is a lucrative career and it has given rise to an entire assassination industry, complete with its own assassin-only hotel that will provide killers with nice meals, high-end suits, and, naturally, all the guns and ammo they need. The rest of the movie merely plays out the way any action film ought to, with fighting and shooting sequences so impressive that it stands apart from its genre peers.

The "John Wick" sequels quickly vanished up their own posteriors with expanded mythologies and complications, leading to a "Chapter 4" — the series' "Götterdämmerung" — which was three full hours long. The leanness, it seems, didn't last long.

And indeed, the first film was originally going to be a little longer. Speaking on the home commentary track for "John Wick: Chapter 2," Stahelski and Leitch revealed they wanted the final fight of the first "John Wick" to be a lot longer. Ultimately, however, the story won out.