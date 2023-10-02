One Star Wars Scene Accidentally Set Peter Mayhew And His Chewbacca Costume On Fire

The thing about wearing a giant suit like the one Mayhew wears for the role is that you can't always tell when something is happening that isn't quite right. Though he could see out of that face mask, he wasn't completely aware of what was going on elsewhere... like his nether regions. While it's best not to think about that part of a Wookiee for too long, it did become an issue once. Mayhew said:

"So many things happened-like when I was set on fire. We were doing bluescreen. Carrie and I were in the Falcon cockpit. They had baby spotlights placed between my legs. Next, there was smoke coming out. Carrie turned and said, 'Oh, Peter, you are on fire.' I was totally oblivious to what was happening. It was a confined space, my head was on, and I thought, Come on, let's just get on with it. If Carrie hadn't said something, there would have been a burned Wookiee."

Oh boy, that could have ended very badly. It's wonderful that Fisher caught it and Mayhew didn't end up with any injuries, but admittedly, the first thing I thought of was the smell of burning yak and mohair (which is what the suit was made from). Between that and the fact that Mayhew had to have a team around him so he wasn't shot by a hunter thinking he was going to be the first one to bag a Bigfoot, the actor went through a lot for our viewing pleasure.

