There's Something In The Barn Review: Norwegian Gremlins Is A Bloody Christmas Romp [Fantastic Fest 2023]

Christmas horror movies are something special. The best ones take a time that — for many — is peaceful and full of joy, then juxtapose the lights, the carols, the gatherings, and the parties with absolute carnage in a way that results in a fun time.

Within Christmas horror there's an even more specific subgenre of Christmas horror creature features, which play with specific Christmas beliefs and traditions and twist them into gory, violent monsters. Movies like Mike Dougherty's "Krampus" and Jalmari Helander's "Rare Exports" do this, and now, the pseudo spiritual trilogy is complete with Magnus Martens's "There's Something in the Barn." This family Christmas horror movie takes clear inspiration from "Gremlins" and '80s genre movies, and wraps it in a hilarious fish-out-of-water story of an American family moving to Norway. It's laced with smart jabs at both cultures, and features Martin Starr ("Silicon Valley," the recent "Spider-Man" movie trilogy) doing a great obliviously silly performance.

Even if the script is a bit predictable and it loses steam once it goes full horror, "There's Something in the Barn" still offers both big laughs and delightfully violent kills that families can enjoy this holiday season. The film follows Bill (Starr), who inherits his uncle's estate in Norway after his sudden and kind of bizarre death and decides to move his entire family to the Scandinavian country. His hope is to turn the property into a bed and breakfast and manage it with his life-coach new wife (Amrita Acharia), and to connect with his roots.

Of course, everything goes wrong almost immediately. On the way to their new home, the family is almost attacked by a moose. The kids have no friends and resent their father and stepmom. The locals are cold and instant (initially, at least), and they can't even see the aurora borealis because, as we all know, those are usually localized entirely within school principals' kitchens.