We Are Zombies Review: A Slacker Comedy For The Living Impaired [Fantastic Fest 2023]

In "We Are Zombies," the team behind 2015's stunning low-budget dystopia "Turbo Kid" and '80s killer-thriller "Summer of 84" asks: what if zombies were real and non-cannibalistic? Filmmaker collective RKSS uses zombies as a marginalized minority to impart social commentary in a world where they're harmless, law-abiding citizens viewed as a festering scourge. We eventually reach a bloodthirsty conclusion brimming with gonzo gore, but that's not the norm for "We Are Zombies." Instead, RKSS frames a slacker comedy around an alternate universe where walkers flip burgers and pay bus fares. It's morbidly cute and curiously endearing — even if less successful juvenile jokes sometimes hinder momentum — all leading to a ravenous third act that delivers the flesh-tearing gore horror fans crave.

The film centers on three bumbling scam artists: D&D dork Karl Neard (Alexandre Nachi), the teddy bear wrestling fan Freddy Mercks (Derek Johns), and Karl's tech wiz half-sister Maggie (Megan Peta Hill). Their operation revolves around posing as Coleman Retirement Services collectors who remove the living impaired for a fee, flipping the zombies to dealers, and stealing contracts from the megacorporation. Through a series of boneheaded events, the trio finds themselves owing Coleman their missing profits and on a mission to retrieve the Queen of the Dead herself, Zelvirella, for eccentric artist Otto Maddox (Stéphane Demers delivers scene-stealing flamboyance). Nothing goes according to plan, and chucklef**k chaos ensues, leading to the discovery of a Coleman conspiracy against the otherwise docile living impaired population.