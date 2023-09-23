Sleep Review: Scary Sleepwalking Habits Haunt A Marriage In This Heartfelt Thriller [Fantastic Fest 2023]

Marriage is all about trust, about knowing the person sleeping next to you and knowing you're safe. But what happens when that trust is broken — when out of nowhere you realize you don't know this person, and they might hurt you one day?

That is the premise of "Sleep," the feature debut by Jason Yu, former assistant director to Bong Joon-ho, and a new voice in Korean horror cinema. Just like Wes Craven terrorized our dreams with "A Nightmare on Elm Street," Yu's "Sleep" haunts your waking moments. This is a claustrophobic and tense thriller that uses small locations and a small yet perfectly used cast to craft a thrilling and heartfelt love story disguised as a ghost story that definitely keeps you awake.

Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi) and Hyun-su (Lee Sun-kyun) live in an apartment with paper-thin walls. He works as a successful actor, she is an office worker usually working late while her husband snores in bed. They're stressed out, but have a normal, functioning marriage. That is, until one night Hyun-su sits up while still asleep and utters two chilling words: "Someone's inside." This is enough to send chills down everyone's spine, including Soo-jin, who gets terrified and starts frantically looking around her apartment only to find ... nothing.

Hyun-su is diagnosed with sleepwalking, a rather unpredictable condition that starts out kind of funny, then turns bizarre, and ultimately violent. Still, they are a unit, and they'll work through this, so Soo-jin stays vigilant, she locks doors, puts bells everywhere, and even buys a sleeping bag so Hyun-su can't easily get out of bed and attack their newborn — oh yeah, did I mention Soo-jin gives birth? If things couldn't be more complicated, Soo-jin's mother suggests a different solution: ghosts.