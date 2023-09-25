George Lucas Took A Lax Approach To Continuity In Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith

One might notice little odd camera tricks and visual continuity errors throughout all the "Star Wars" movies if one looks closely enough. For instance, there is a scene in George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" wherein Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is about to fight the evil robotic lizard General Grievous (Matthew Wood). Grievous first tries to send a few attack droids after Obi-Wan, but the Jedi uses his mental powers to pull a large object from the ceiling and send it crashing onto their heads. Grievous and Obi-Wan proceed to have a proper lightsaber fight. One might notice, though, that the crushed droids and the large chunk of ceiling are nowhere to be seen. Clearly, the filmmakers didn't bother to invent a reason why those things were gone.

In the same film, before Obi-Wan is about to face Anakin (Hayden Christensen) on the volcano planet Mustafar, he removes his robe and drops it to the ground in the middle of a ramp. In a reverse shot, the robe is pushed to the side of the ramp.

These sorts of minor errors will only be noticed by stringent continuity hawks and impressively athletic nitpickers (which are, I proudly declare, a vital part of any fan community). They're also more likely throughout cinema than one might realize. Indeed, if pressed, many filmmakers may admit that small continuity errors of this nature are not terribly important. If the shot looks good and the pace of a scene is not interrupted, then little visual errors of the above nature can be roundly ignored.

In J.W. Rinzler's 2005 book "The Making of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," Lucas pretty much said that out loud. Close enough, he feels, is close enough.