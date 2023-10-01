Session 9 Ending Explained: Where Is My Mind?

The state of the horror film improved drastically at the turn of the millennium. There were still plenty of uninspired slasher flicks cluttering multiplexes, but an up-and-coming generation of filmmakers who dearly loved the genre were spinning slow-burn tales of supernatural and psychological terror. Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Guillermo del Toro, and Alejandro Amenábar slithered under our skin with moody freakouts like "Pulse," "The Devil's Backbone" and "The Others." These weren't popcorn diversions; these movies lingered in memory long after you staggered out of the theater. And no movie left viewers more rattled — and with more eerily unanswered questions — than Brad Anderson's "Session 9."

It has an unforgettable wallop of a finale. The mental anguish inflicted on the five men toiling within the confines of the creepy, long-shuttered Danvers State Mental Hospital in Massachusetts has boiled over into murder. Peter Mullan's Gordon, the owner of the company hired to strip the asbestos out of the building, has evidently killed every single one of his employees, and, in a gruesomely devastating twist, his wife and daughter. What prompted this seemingly sane man to commit such heinous actions? Was it a demon, a suppressed compulsion, or the asylum itself? Anderson has left open the door to a supernatural explanation for the disturbing goings-on in his film, but it's not until the closing scenes that he commits to one interpretation.

What happens at the end of "Session 9" is clear. What it means is another matter altogether.