Cool Stuff: The Super Rare Halloween Novelization Is Being Re-Released With New Illustrations

When I was a younger man, I used to love movie novelizations. These paperbacks would often add context to films, create whole new scenes, and give you a unique glimpse into the world of a movie that you might not get from watching alone. It was special. The movie novelization seems to be a dying art form these days, which is a shame. While they still exist, they don't seem as prevalent as they once were. Thankfully, we still have the classics. One such classic novelization is Curtis Richards' take on John Carpenter's "Halloween."

Published by Bantam Books in 1979, the novelization wasn't just a standard adaptation of Carpenter and Debra Hill's now-iconic script — it also added entirely new material, like a flashback that provides some background about the curse of Samhain, some stuff about cults, and more time with serial killer Michael Myers during his asylum days. Michael's look is also different in the book — there's no mention of his now-famous "The Shape" mask, which everyone likely knows was a William Shatner Captain Kirk mask that the production altered.

This new material isn't canonical, but it is plenty interesting. The book was reissued in the 1980s before going out of print. Now, the folks at Printed in Blood are bringing it back in a new illustrated form — just in time for spooky season, aka now.