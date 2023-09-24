A Flaming Mishap Had Harry Potter's Entire Cast And Crew Fleeing The Great Hall

Revisiting the "Harry Potter" films in the last few years has been a bit of a challenge, given ... well ... its author. But since thousands of people put their hearts and souls into that series for a decade, I cannot help but get swept up in it all whenever I've decided to throw them on, even the entries that I don't think are all that great. What comes into focus the more I see the films is that the MVP of the franchise is production designer Stuart Craig.

Because most big-budget blockbusters now are either filmed in front of a green screen in a parking lot in Atlanta, Georgia, or on a soundstage with a Volume screen and light system, seeing something constructed like Hogwarts — with its massive scope and intricate detail — makes the "Harry Potter" films feel bigger than just about everything else. Obviously, things are augmented with visual effects, but so much of what is on-screen is actually there.

After all, the first film in the series, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (or "Philosopher's Stone" for you Brits), came out in 2001. A mostly virtual production was basically just for George Lucas' experimentation. Nowhere is the power of the physical more evident than in the Great Hall of Hogwarts. It's a set that feels impossibly huge, with four massive dining tables stretching all the way down it to make it look even longer than it is. And, of course, you have the hundreds of floating candles hovering over it all. In the beginning, even those candles were actually physically hanging above the set. That is until they became quite a hazard.