Aliens: Bug Hunt Is The Alien 'Dungeon Crawler' Board Game You've Always Wanted

To win, players must capture — use an action on — all nine objective tiles on the map. But standing in their way is a neverending army of xenomorphs. Each turn, xenomorphs will come crawling out of the woodwork; randomized tracking cards determine the number and location of new xenomorphs in each section, and players will assign the revealed number of dice at hive locations across the map. "Aliens: Bug Hunt" captures the confidence-to-catastrophe narrative of the film by allowing players to be confident early on — but as more xenomorphs sneak off the board, the in-game difficulty mechanic slowly begins to escalate.

In both playthroughs, our group raced to return to the ship before being overwhelmed by the escalating number of xenomorphs. You know you've made a proper "Aliens" game if everyone dies and I still had a good time.

As with any good dungeon crawler, replayability for "Aliens: Bug Hunt" is key. Thankfully, designer Ryan Miller has built in a handful of well-randomized mechanics. The first is the deck of LV-426 location tiles. Since players randomly draw and place tiles as they explore the colony, no two "Aliens: Bug Hunt" games will play alike. Depending on the board's layout, strategies that worked in one game — such as ignoring or breaching barriers to create pathways back to the ship — may be useless during your next playthrough. Modular game boards are hardly a new concept in board games, but the uncertainty this creates for players taps nicely into the film's atmosphere.

But perhaps my favorite mechanic is the Tracking Deck. Few pieces of sci-fi technology in film history can match the tactile and auditory pleasures of the "Aliens" motion tracker, and using a facsimile of the motion tracker to spawn new xenomorphs is the perfect marriage of theme and mechanics. Since the xenomorphs are constantly in motion toward the Colonial Marines' ship, the Tracking Deck also adds a little tower defense flavor to the game. Do you position yourself between the aliens and the ship to prevent the hive track from advancing? Or do you risk pushing the squad just a little further out in the hope of finding that very last checkpoint?