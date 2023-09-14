How Aquaman 2 Gives Black Manta Enough Power To Challenge Arthur

It has taken a full five years but here we are, with "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" just around the corner. Indeed, the sequel to 2018's "Aquaman" is still coming out in December, despite the fact that the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes have effectively shut Hollywood down. Be that as it may, director James Wan recently pulled the curtain back on the sequel, including how the main villain Black Manta will be able to go toe-to-toe with Arthur Curry this time around.

/Film's Jenna Busch recently attended a trailer launch event for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," with Wan in attendance. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is returning as Black Manta but, in the sequel, he's actually the main villain ... although he's still just a human. So, how will he be able to duke it out more effectively with Momoa's Aquaman this time around? Wan addressed the topic, saying the following:

"[Black] Manta, basically after the first movie, he is on this relentless quest to basically want to kill Arthur Curry or just destroy everything that Arthur has built. He's been searching nonstop for ways to do that. Without giving too much away here, in his search to try and fix the power suit that he had in the first movie that was all banged up and destroyed, he stumbles across something much bigger."

Understandably, Wan is keeping it a bit quiet in regards to what, precisely, our villain comes across but it's clear that it's something pretty powerful. Evening the odds with a superhero as powerful as Aquaman is no small thing, even if he has historically been the butt of a great many jokes.